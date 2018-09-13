The Simba Hybrid developed by Nasa will prevent you from sweating and put you to sleep faster. Photo: Bloomberg

INTERNATIONAL – The Simba Hybrid may put you fast asleep even faster. The surface shell features Outlast, a proprietary coating material originally developed for Nasa to protect astronauts from temperature variations.

Instead of flipping it to the cool side, this $123 (R1 848.51) pillow will prevent you from sweating in the first place. And rather than a single wedge of springy material, it’s filled with Cheeto-shaped, laser-cut foam tubes that adjust as you move during the night, allowing trapped air to circulate so the surface stays cool.

The Competition

Hibr (as in “hibernate”) offers $99 pillows that also feature temperature-regulating foam. They come in two shapes, for side or back sleepers, which may feel limiting for those who prefer versatility.

Zeeq is a $200 “connected” pillow with speakers, sleep sensors, and a vibrator that can be primed to buzz gently if your snoring reaches preset decibel levels.

On sale in December, the $399 Moona uses an app to adjust its temperature by directing water from a bedside device into a pad in the pillow.

The Case

Not too fat and not too soft, the Simba Hybrid is the Goldilocks of pillows for those who toss and turn. A cotton shell and layer of duck down give the futuristic material on the inside a traditional feel on the outside. £95

– BLOOMBERG