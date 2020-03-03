TikTok surpasses 40m daily active users globally

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG - Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that video-sharing social networking service TikTok had 41.27 million daily active users (DAU) globally in January 2020 across both iOS and Android platforms.

This is the all-time-high number of DAU since the app’s inception. TikTok’s daily active users concentrated on Android

TikTok, which allows users to create 15 seconds videos had 33.01 million active users on Android alone by January 2020. This is a growth of about 2.8% from December 2019’s 32.07 million users.





Since the launch of the TikTok Android application in January 2017, the daily active users have grown by a staggering 87.5%.





On the other hand, TikTok’s iOS application has also witnessed a steady growth registering 8.26 million daily active users on both iPad and iPhone. The figures represent a growth of 11.74% from the December 2019’s 7.29 million daily active users.





The iOS application has grown by 25% since launching in January 2017.





Despite being a popular application globally, TikTok has seen significant growth in the US market. By projection, TikTok is expected to grow by 18% from 2019’s 37.2 million users. In the next four years, TikTok’s US users are set to be 60.3 million.





On the Android platform, 56.5% of users are female while 43.5% are male. Furthermore, TikTok’s US android users are aged between 10-19 years representing 37.2%. According to the report:





“A review of the TikTok US daily active users shows a majority are under generation Z, mostly teenagers. "





The projected steady growth of TikTok in the US might face obstacles especially from other leading social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.



