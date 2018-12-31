The increasingly sophisticated threats coupled with the implementation of data protection regulations made this 2018 a challenging year in cybersecurity. Photo: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – In 2018, South Africa was hit with many scams, data leaks and social media platforms have continued to upgrade their services to make it easier to use and focus on more improved user experience. Business Report takes a look at its top technology stories that its readers have found the most interesting for this year.

Here is the list:

1. 30 million South Africans' personal data leaked online

In October, Fervent efforts to uncover who was responsible for the leaking of sensitive information belonging to millions of South Africans appeared to have stonewalled yesterday.

The company initially implicated in the leak was yesterday quick to distance itself. This week Australian web security expert Troy Hunt revealed on Twitter that the personal information of more than 30 million South Africans, including their ID numbers, had apparently been leaked online.

2. Home Affairs set to investigate massive data breach

the data breach mentioned above was later confirmed by Home Affairs and it said that it would investigate the matter.

This comes after the records of as many as over 30 million South Africans were exposed on an unsecured internet server.

3. WATCH: How the person next to you can hack into your WhatsApp

A viral video which continues to gain attraction on Facebook, titled "Ladies. How to check your man's WhatsApp", depicts what seems to be a young woman giving a tutorial on "How to hack into your boyfriend's WhatsApp".

The Business Report team tested the hacking process on both Android and Apple devices and the hack worked on both systems with relative ease.

4. Elon Musk releases Tesla earnings and says sorry

In August, Tesla’s Model 3 helped the company set a new record of $4 billion (R53.8bn) in revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

This is according to the company’s second quarter financial results report Q&A webcast on its website.

In the Q&A session with analysts Sanford C Bernstein & Co analyst Antonio Sacconaghi, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk addressed questions about Tesla’s production. The carmaker reported a loss of $743 million for the second quarter.

5. How to get unblocked from all your WhatsApp 'enemies'

Some of us may have experienced this once or twice before, that awkward moment when you get blocked on WhatsApp. For those of us who have and still are victim of this, there is good news. There is a way that you can get unblocked on WhatsApp.

6. Instagram gets a makeover, see what's new

At Facebook’s F8 conference, it was announced that Instagram will be updated with a few new features.

These new features include video calling, AR filters, a redesigned Explore page and a new anti-bullying feature in the comments section.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE