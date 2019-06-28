

DURBAN - Trace Mobile makes it quick and simple to RICA yourself, order and collect your SIM instantly via the Trace app.

Less than one year after Trace introduced Trace Mobile it remains the only network in South Africa to offer data and airtime with no expiry date as well as exclusive Afro-urban content and money-can’t-buy experiences.





On top of its #NeverExpire lifestyle benefits, the introduction of Trace Mobile’s innovative and first-to-market self-RICA and SIM ordering is set to disrupt the industry and add immense value for its consumers. Time is precious for the youth and this new process takes users less than two minutes to complete, via the Trace app (available on both Android and iOS).





"Our audience spends more time on their mobile phone than on any other device. It felt natural for Trace Mobile to challenge the status quo and come up with an innovative and seamless mobile consumer journey that revolutionises the RICA process and saves our subscribers some precious time, that can be used for the things they love: music, friends and living their best lives," said Prescillia Avenel-Delpha, Vice-President Mobile & Marketing at Trace.





How does it work? As a future Trace Mobile subscriber, all you need to do is to download the Trace app, upload or take a picture of your ID and proof of residence, take/upload an ID-style selfie, fill in your details and you’re ready to select any Clicks collection point to collect your SIM card at the Pargo counter in 600 Clicks stores across South Africa. If you collect your TRACE Mobile sim from a Clicks store within 48 hours, you get 200MB of free data!





This innovative ID and profile facial recognition to process RICA applications through the app, is compliant with the POPI and RICA acts to protect subscribers’ personal information.





Pargo is a leading click-and-collect logistics solution and partnering with them, Trace Mobile’s new self-RICA and seamless collection process adds to the network’s already robust value offering.





With Trace Mobile, #NeverExpire is a promise. The data you buy is the data you keep, and the more you spend the more rewards and VIP experiences you earn, rewards that #NeverExpire and continue to grow as more deals and partners are added.





The Trace Mobile brand ambassador Sho Madjozi says “It’s the best combination of what’s important to the youth and their lifestyle. I am proud to endorse a brand that is launching something so dope that has never been done before, and that understands me and my lifestyle.”





According to Avenel-Delpha, the target market of Trace are mobile users and the app was created with the Trace target market in mind.





The developers of the app are a South African company and the app is joint venture between the app developers and Trace. Besides being able to RICA using the app people can also consume content, check their data balance and convert their data into airtime





The app is available on both Android and iOS..



