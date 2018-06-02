CAPE TOWN - Microsoft is bringing a new location tracking feature to its Android launcher app.

Available in preview, the new family tracking feature lets Microsoft Launcher users track the last known location of their family members. The launcher also includes an activity report of what apps are being used on a device and for how long, similar to Microsoft’s family account feature.

Microsoft’s Android location tracking is part of a broader set of family-focused improvements on Android and the web. While Microsoft has always supporting website blocking on Windows PCs, the software maker is extending this feature to Android.

Any existing Microsoft family group website blocks for Windows machines will now carry over to Edge for Android, making it easy to block websites across mobile and PC. Additionally, the company is launching an MSN Kids site, designed to provide curated news specifically for kids in primary and high school.

“We saw a need for a place for kids to learn about the world in a safe, trustworthy and fun environment,” explains Shilpa Ranganathan, Microsoft’s general manager of mobile experiences.

“The site offers editorially curated, age-appropriate news and features from partner publishers such as Time for Kids, Popular Science, Sports Illustrated for Kids, National Geographic, and USA TODAY.”

You can check your child’s activity across their devices such as Windows 10 PCs, Xbox One devices, and their Android phone.

When doing this on an Xbox One or a Windows 10 PC, set up the activity log in your family portal, you can also view their activities on those devices through Microsoft Launcher.

