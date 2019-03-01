Picture: Rain. (Screengrab).

CAPE TOWN – GSMA accredited global mobile network Truphone based in London has announced that it will partner with Rain to launch eSIM support in South Africa. What is an e-sim?

An eSIM is an electronic SIM that doesn’t require a user to get the physical, plastic SIM card, instead, users will be able to get the virtual embedded equivalent.

The solution will employ Truphone’s GSMA-accredited eSIM provisioning platforms which are interoperable with other eSIM devices.

According to Truphone, No longer will people need to go to brick and mortar storefronts to get plastic SIM cards provisioned by individual operators—they can do it directly from their device. In line with Rain’s digital-first business model, this is a is a natural step.

Truphone chief executive officer, Ralph Steffens, said in a statement: "I am delighted to see Rain joining a rapidly growing number of operators on our platform, and spearheading the move towards eSIM in mobile technology in South Africa; creating a partnership that ultimately gives the customer greater power over their own mobile connectivity."

"Rain has built an admirable and innovative business model for the South African telecommunications market. Offering eSIM services is the next major step in their journey. At Truphone, we’re keen to develop partnerships with companies with similar ambitions to accelerate their growth, and we are delighted to add Rain to our portfolio of mobile operators onboard with the Truphone eSIM technology.”

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE