Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, has launched of an AppFactory internship programme, sponsored by Samsung South Africa. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, has launched of an AppFactory internship programme, sponsored by Samsung South Africa. This initiative aims to improve the state of software development in South Africa, giving seven interns an opportunity to work with a senior developer over a 9-month period.

Chief Executive of the Tshimologong Precinct, Lesley Donna Williams, said that the intensive programme is equivalent to up to four years’ experience in the industry.

"We recognise that experience is a significant stumbling block for many graduates. Without experience, it is almost impossible for young talent to find employment. Through this collaboration, Tshimologong is aiming to develop and grow seven talented graduates who will work on a variety of projects under the mentorship of a senior developer to ultimately make them more employable at the end of the 9 months," said Williams.

Tshimologong is looking for graduates who are able to demonstrate their ability to code in C#, Java and C++ and are familiar with object-oriented principles. Successful candidates will be paid a stipend for the duration of the internship.