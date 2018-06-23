INTERNATIONAL - In an attempt to put its policies to work and help combat online harassment, Twitter announced it has agreed to buy San Francisco-based technology company Smyte.

Founded in 2014 by former Google and Instagram engineers, Smyte offers tools to stop online abuse, harassment, and spam, and protect user accounts.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but this is Twitter’s first acquisition since buying consumer mobile startup Yes, Inc. back in December 2016

The company was founded by engineers with backgrounds in spam, fraud and security.

(Image: The Smyte team )

Smyte CEO Pete Hunt previously led Instagram’s web team, built Instagram’s business analytics products, and helped to open source Facebook’s React.js. Co-founder Julian Tempelsman worked on Gmail’s spam and abuse team, and before that Google Wallet’s anti-fraud team and the Google Drive anti-abuse team.

The other Co-founder Josh Yudaken was a member of Instagram’s core infrastructure team. The startup launched out of Y Combinator in 2015, with a focus on preventing online fraud.

The company has tools that are capable of stopping all sorts of unwanted online behavior, such as:

1. Phishing,

2. Spam,

3. Fake accounts,

4. Cyberbullying,

5. Hate speech and trolling.

According to Smyte’s website, the company has a number of high-profile clients, including Indiegogo, GoFundMe, npm, Musical.ly, TaskRabbit, Meetup, OLX, ThredUp, YouNow, 99 Designs, Carousell, and Zendesk.

We’re very excited to announce that Smyte is joining forces with @Twitter!https://t.co/nlV0BR49Fj — Smyte (@HelloSmyte) June 21, 2018





However, not all customers of the company were happy about the news as they say the company had failed to warn them about the big move.

Thanks for just shutting off service at 615am this morning with 7 minutes notice. — Curtis Schofield (@curtisjennings) June 21, 2018

Hey @HelloSmyte , it's a massive bummer that you couldn't give your customers any notice before turning everything off. Is there anything you can do to help us out? — Dennis Hotson (@dennishotson) June 21, 2018

yeah, and dumping all existing customers without any warning. Well played! — Ekaterina Damer (@ekadamer) June 21, 2018

Wait.so did @HelloSmyte just shut down it's service entirely today with no warning after @Twitter bought them? What about their customers that rely on them for advanced moderation and the safety of their platforms? #smyte — Michael Ehinger (@MichaelEhinger) June 21, 2018

