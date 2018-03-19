INTERNATIONAL - Following in Facebook and Google’s footsteps, Twitter is set to ban a range of cryptocurrency advertising, including initial coin offerings, token sales, and wallets Sky News reported.

According to Sky News, Twitter will implement a new advertising policy in two weeks, which prohibits most cryptocurrency advertising.

“Twitter may also ban all ads for cryptocurrency exchanges, with some limited exceptions, when the policy is launched,” said Sky. Its decision to ban cryptocurrency advertisements follows similar decisions from Google and Facebook.

In January, Facebook prohibited ads for currencies such as Bitcoin in an effort to combat deceptive marketers, while Google followed suit last week.

Google will ban online advertisements promoting cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings from June.

This isn’t the first set of steps that Twitter has taken to stop deceptive cryptocurrency scams, Earlier this month, Twitter implemented measures such as removing accounts involved in cryptocurrency-related scams spreading on the platform.

