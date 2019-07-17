DURBAN - Twitter is rolling out a refreshed and updated website that is faster, easier to navigate and more personalised according to the Twitter New Blog. The new updated look offers users easier access to some their favourite features and more options for the user to make Twitter their own.

According to Twitter, they have been testing parts of the new Twitter for some time to ensure that the new site reflected how people use Twitter.

Here's a look at the features of the refreshed and updated Twitter:

More of What's Happening: Users can expect more live videos and local moments personalised for the users wherever they are in the world. Users can also get context with profile information within conversations and keep an eye on their Top Trends i any view.

Easy Access to Your Favourite Features: Bookmarks, Lists and a user's profile are right up front and have their own place on the side navigation which make it easier for the user to move between different tabs.

Direct Messages: Direct Messages have been expanded that will allow the user to see their conversations nad send messages all from the same view.

Switching profiles: Whether a user has one profile or a few, they can easily switch between their accounts directly from the side navigation.

Personalising Twitter: Now Twitter users have different themes and colour options that they can choose from as well as two options for dark mode.

On the Twitter blog, the company said that the update is a big step as they continue to build the site to best serve the users and that they update offers a stronger foundation to build on so that they can give users features faster than before.

