CAPE TOWN – Twitter has launched a new feature that moves live broadcasts to the top of your timeline.





We’re making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts. Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline.



Catch breaking news, your favorite personalities, and can't-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/gka2NDHGDX — Twitter (@Twitter) September 13, 2018





This will allow users to see what the accounts they follow on Twitter are doing, especially if the video is the main thing they do on the social media app.

The feature is available to both iOS and Android users.

According to Twitter, audio-only live broadcasts are also supported for podcasts or accounts that conduct interviews.

"Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline. Catch breaking news, your favourite personalities, and can't-miss sports moments", said the company in a tweet.

Recently, Twitter made many settings improvements to the app to give users a better experience.

The following improvements were made:

Better organization of Tweets to mitigate troll-like behavior

More aggressive enforcement of our guidelines during live videos

Faster ways to find relevant Tweets and videos

Consistent app navigation and real-time Tweet engagement counts

Control over your Twitter data

Improved accessibility support

Notifications and Direct Message controls

"We’ve removed support for Twitter for Apple Watch and Twitter for Mac, we’ve replaced our previous Twitter for Windows app with our Progressive Web App, and today we’re removing support for some outdated developer tools", said the company in a statement.

