File Image: Malusi Gigaba

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba came before the Public Enterprises committee on state capture on Tuesday. 

Gigaba started his testimony saying he would try to be as honest as possible to account for his time as the Public Enterprises minister between 2010 and 2014.

When grilled about his relationship with former South African president, Jacob Zuma, Gigaba maintained that he was not favoured by Zuma. 

Currently trending on Twitter is the #EskomInquiry and #Gigaba 

Here is what South Africans had to say about Gigaba on Twitter:

READ ALSO: LIVE: Gigaba tells #EskomInquiry he has no money in Dubai

READ ALSO: Gigaba tells #EskomInquiry I was not favoured by Zuma

TOP STORY: WhatsApp changes its 'delete for everyone' feature

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE