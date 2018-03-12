CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba came before the Public Enterprises committee on state capture on Tuesday.

Gigaba started his testimony saying he would try to be as honest as possible to account for his time as the Public Enterprises minister between 2010 and 2014.

When grilled about his relationship with former South African president, Jacob Zuma, Gigaba maintained that he was not favoured by Zuma.

Currently trending on Twitter is the #EskomInquiry and #Gigaba

Here is what South Africans had to say about Gigaba on Twitter:

“I gave the Guptas citizenship by way of neutralization for their contribution to our economy” Gigaba, June 2017 written reply to parliament.



“Mr Ajay Gupta is not a SA citizen. He is a permanent resident because he did not renounce Indian Citizenship” Gigaba, March 2018. pic.twitter.com/QldVpNsxaV — Njabulo Mabaso (@Njabstyle7) March 6, 2018

Wait. #Gigaba says #Guptas are not South African citizens. How did Eskom buy them #Optimum with our money?

How did they manage to draft #MiningCharter?

How did they qualify for BEE status?

How did they hire&fire cabinet ministers?

How did they run Govt communications?#Gupta pic.twitter.com/0BHheBfcyC — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) March 6, 2018

Talk about giving a man a rope to hang them-self,this is what Cyril Ramaphosa did to #Gigaba now all we have to do is just watch what the outcome of it all will be. pic.twitter.com/JCXvYyEJHM — Miss Supermodel 🌸 (@NMalungu) March 13, 2018

Gigaba said he doesn't care whether Marshall offends him or not, then enters Shivambu & Gigaba answers like: that's rubbish that's rubbish 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZROnd6YM2V — Mayibuye iAfrika 🙋 (@DaveMashamaite) March 13, 2018

#EskomInquiry #Gigaba to Shivambu : Facts must not irritate you. Don't be irritated of facts pic.twitter.com/nb9RsUSYRh — Thami (@DavidMilis) March 13, 2018

Gigaba: the R500 000 that I gave to My Gigabyte girlfriend is utter rubbish #EskomInquiry pic.twitter.com/GBFbtxbCAY — Hlomani DC (@DaveLamula) March 13, 2018

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE