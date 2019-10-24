INTERNATIONAL - Twitter Inc. reported quarterly revenue and gave a sales forecast that fell far short of Wall Street’s estimates, saying privacy issues involving its advertising business will continue to weigh on its performance. The shares plunged.
Third-quarter sales increased 8.6% to $823.7 million, well short of the $876 million analysts estimated. Sales in the period ending in December will be $940 million to $1.01 billion, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts projected $1.06 billion.
In a letter to shareholders, the social-media company blamed “greater-than-expected advertising seasonality” in July and August for the third-quarter results, and also referenced “revenue product issues” that reduced sales by 3 or more percentage points.