The social media giant stated that the interface will feature new features such as a new emoji button and shortcuts to make tweeting easier. Photo: Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Twitter announced on Tuesday that it will be updating and creating a new interface for its web users. The social media giant stated that the interface will feature new features such as a newly designed emoji button and shortcuts to make tweeting easier.

It will also have an updated trending section that will appear on the right-hand side of the page and other updates that will make it easier to see who’s involved in a conversation.

It will also be easier to switch between your accounts, faster load times, and adding the option to crop your image before you Tweet it.

Twitter’s desktop version will also change from three columns into two, with the aim of making it easier to both read and send tweets.

It’s unclear how many people will be able to opt-in to the new desktop version of Twitter or when the full release will happen for all users globally.

A new https://t.co/fHiPXozBdO is coming.



Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/G8gWvdHnzB — Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2019





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE