DURBAN - Popular social networking site Twitter has launched a feature that will allow users to hide replies to their tweets and the feature is being rolled out globally. 

The new hide replies feature has been launched to give users more control over their conversations and is a useful new way to manage conversations.

Here is how it works:

Anyone can choose to hide replies to their Tweets. Everyone can see and engage with hidden replies by tapping the grey icon that will appear on the Tweets. This way, users will have more control over the conversations they start, but people can still see the entire conversation.

Twitter conducted tests during the found out that people mostly hide replies that they think are irrelevant, off-topic, or annoying and found that 85 percent of the people who hide replies are not using block or mute. 

The social networking app is working on new controls and will users more clarity around the rules of conversation spaces. Soon, users will be launching a new hide replies endpoint so that developers can build additional conversation management tools. Twitter is also exploring more options around who can reply to or see specific conversations, and are testing engagement changes to see if these lead to healthier discussions. 

The social networking site said that they are committed to making sure people feel safe and comfortable talking on Twitter.

The option to hide replies is rolling out globally on iOS, Android, Twitter Lite, and twitter.com.  

