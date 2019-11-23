Twitter has launched a feature that will allow users to hide replies to their tweets and the feature is being rolled out globally. Photo: File

DURBAN - Popular social networking site Twitter has launched a feature that will allow users to hide replies to their tweets and the feature is being rolled out globally. The new hide replies feature has been launched to give users more control over their conversations and is a useful new way to manage conversations.

Here is how it works:

Anyone can choose to hide replies to their Tweets. Everyone can see and engage with hidden replies by tapping the grey icon that will appear on the Tweets. This way, users will have more control over the conversations they start, but people can still see the entire conversation.

Twitter conducted tests during the found out that people mostly hide replies that they think are irrelevant, off-topic, or annoying and found that 85 percent of the people who hide replies are not using block or mute.