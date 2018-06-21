INTERNATIONAL - Uber is testing a new feature that could offer cheaper rides to riders who are willing to wait a few extra minutes.

This is according to a report by Quartz, who was able to find a (since-deleted) tweet from an Uber employee that unveiled the feature.

(Image: The test feature that was shown to the Quartz)

In a statement released to Quartz, an Uber representative confirmed that the feature was being tested by employees, saying, “Affordability is a top reason riders choose shared rides, and we’re internally experimenting with a way to save money in exchange for a later pickup.”

Uber already offers a similar sort of feature for its Uber Pool carpooling service with Uber Express Pool, where users are able to walk a bit farther and wait a bit longer in exchange for cheaper fares.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Uber is planning to expand the option to more users or if it will just remain a test. In other Uber news, In Johannesburg, a group of taxi drivers that use app-based platforms such as Uber have been accused of pulling over fellow drivers in Johannesburg, in order to protest.

Divers from Uber are protesting the fact that fares have remained the same even though there has been a VAT increase and a massive petrol price hike.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Uber drivers strike in Jozi over petrol price

READ ALSO: Google Maps removes Uber booking option

TOP STORY: How to prepare for Eskom's loadshedding

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE