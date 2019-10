Uber launches Uber Money including an Uber credit card









Ride-hailing service Uber has announced on the Uber website that they are launching Uber Money. According to Peter Hazlehurst the Head of Uber Money, a team within Uber working on financial products and technologies that deliver additional value for the Uber community, all at Uber speed.

Today at #Money2020 we announced the launch of Uber Money, our new brand focused on delivering financial products, at Uber speed. Learn more → https://t.co/ja8H7sl9Oj pic.twitter.com/HVAlg0Ueos — Uber (@Uber) October 28, 2019

Hazlehurst said that they are excited to kick things off with several new features and improvements coming this year:

Real-Time Earnings

Instead of waiting for weekly payments or cashing out through Instant Pay, drivers and couriers will have real-time access to their earnings after every trip through the Uber Debit account.

Uber Debit Account & Uber Debit Card

For drivers in the US, and expanding to more countries soon after, the company is updating the no-monthly-fee Uber Debit Account, powered by Green Dot, to integrate seamlessly into the Uber Driver app. Uber also want to make every dollar earned on Uber go further, which is why the refreshed Uber Debit Card will launch with cash back on gas starting at 3 percent and up to 6 percent for the highest tier of Uber Pro drivers.

Uber Wallet

With Uber Wallet, earners and spenders will now be able to easily track their earning and spending history, manage and move their money, and discover new Uber financial products all in one place. The Uber Wallet will start rolling out in the Uber Driver app in the coming weeks, and will soon start rolling out in the Uber and Uber Eats apps as well.

Uber Credit Card

Uber is also relaunching the Uber Credit Card, their flagship consumer product, in partnership with Barclays. Cardmembers will now receive 5 percent back in Uber Cash from spending across the Uber platform, including Uber Rides, Uber Eats, and JUMP bikes and scooters. Users will even get rewarded for hailing an Uber Copter.

