DURBAN - Uber has rolled out their RideCheck feature to all drivers and riders in the US and has planned to launch the feature in other countries. A year ago, Uber introduced a number of new features, including RideCheck. RideCheck proactively surfaces tools riders and drivers may need when it detects something may have gone wrong, like a possible crash or an unexpected long stop.

For the past year, Uber has been piloting and refining RideCheck to ensure it works well for customers and partners.

How RideCheck Works

GPS has been the backbone of the Uber experience. Every trip is on the map, so Uber knows where and when users are riding and who’s behind the wheel. By using this data and other sensors in drivers’ smartphones, Uber technology can detect possible crashes or if a trip goes unusually off course.

When a RideCheck is initiated, both a rider and driver will receive a notification asking if everything is OK. They can let Uber know through the app that all is well, or take other actions like using the emergency button or reporting the issue to Uber’s Safety Line. The Uber safety team may also follow up by phone to inquire about the RideCheck. In the event of a crash, Uber can also help expedite the insurance claims process.

The technology will continue to evolve, and Uber is working to add additional scenarios to RideCheck.

