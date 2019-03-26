Uber SA has partnered with Discovery to launch a new voluntary healthcare cover for driver-partners and their families branded Driver Care. Photo: Paballo Thekiso.

CAPE TOWN – Uber announced today that is has partnered with Discovery to offer access to quality and affordable private healthcare cover for driver-partners and their families, on a voluntary basis. This new healthcare cover for driver-partners has been brandedDriver Care and is powered by Discovery’s Primary Care Activate product.

This cover includes out-of-hospital care such as unlimited GP consultations, optometry benefits and cover for day-to-day prescription medicines as well as access to emergency private healthcare services for traumatic events.

Ro'i Ehrlich, Business Development for Sub Saharan Africa said in a statement: “We are working hard every day to find innovative solutions to make a difference in the lives of driver-partners. Partnerships such as these will ensure that they have access to affordable private healthcare services, as their health is a priority while they continue to grow their businesses.”

As part of the partnership, driver-partners will have access to a literacy programme which will be led by highly skilled consultants to provide education on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle while on the road. These sessions will be held at the various Uber Greenlight Hubs situated in all cities that Uber operates in across South Africa.

Should driver-partners decide to purchase Driver Care, they will be fully covered for the following healthcare services which will cost R216 for driver-partners and an additional prescribed amount for adult dependents and children under the age of 21.

“Discovery believes passionately in the value of affordable, quality primary care products which meet a very real need for families who are not able to afford medical scheme membership”, said Head of Discovery Primary Care, Nonkululeko Pitje.

Discovery will offer drivers that purchase Driver Care the following value-added benefits:

Unlimited GP visits in the Primary Care GP network of more than 1,900 GPs across South Africa.

Minor procedures when performed by a Primary Care GP in their rooms.

Day-to-day medicine that a Primary Care GP or Clicks pharmacy dispenses.

Emergency private healthcare services for a broad range of traumatic events. Individuals are covered in full for medical treatment at a hospital or casualty facility related to these events, up to a limit of R100,000 per admission.

Holistic set of wellness screenings

Vitality Move, a Vitality wellness programme that rewards members for taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle. Members can win shopping rewards at Pick n Pay, or upgrade for R39 per month and get up to R300 back on gym, shopping and movies each month.

Funeral cover for R5000. 00 qualifying drivers who are younger than 70 years, as well as up to three spouses and five children who are under 21 years.

Access to an eye test in the Primary Care Optometry network for R50, and one pair of glasses as a discounted rate of R755, every 24 months.

While Driver Care is not a medical scheme and is not intended as a substitute for medical scheme membership, it offers drivers and their families’ primary healthcare cover to ensure they have the peace of mind that their basic healthcare needs are covered.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE