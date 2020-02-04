DURBAN - UberEats announced a new feature in 2019 in the Uber Newsroom that will allow users to do group orders.
According to Uber, whether users are at the office, going to a friend’s place or hosting at home, coordinating group meals can be challenging — especially when you and your guests are hungry and the clock is ticking.
This is where the new feature from UberEats comes in.
Users can give the new feature a try using the “Start Group Order” button featured on restaurant menus.
By sharing the group order link, users can streamline individual ordering and focus on spending time with on other things while they are waiting for their order.