UberEats announced a new feature in 2019 in the Uber Newsroom that will allow users to do group orders. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - UberEats announced a new feature in 2019 in the Uber Newsroom that will allow users to do group orders. According to Uber, whether users are at the office, going to a friend’s place or hosting at home, coordinating group meals can be challenging — especially when you and your guests are hungry and the clock is ticking. This is where the new feature from UberEats comes in. Users can give the new feature a try using the “Start Group Order” button featured on restaurant menus. By sharing the group order link, users can streamline individual ordering and focus on spending time with on other things while they are waiting for their order.

Here's how it works:

1. Users need to pick a restaurant and must then click on the group order icon

2. Invite the team to order by sharing the link the group order

3. Pay and track the delivery of the order

UberEats also introduced allergy-friendly filters, a new feature that was going to be rolled out globally in the to make it easier for people with allergies or dietary restrictions to order with UberEats.

Here’s how it works:

1. Users can filter and find restaurants that are allergy friendly.

2. When choosing a dish, users can easily communicate their allergy and dietary restrictions to these restaurants through the app.

3. If a restaurant can’t accommodate a request, they can message the user and provide an opportunity to order another item that fits the user's needs.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE