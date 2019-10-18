File Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG- The University of Johannesburg said it would on Friday introduce a web-based child and youth mental health profiling system using rapid real time 4IR technologies, to be rolled out in all Gauteng province schools. The project, led by the university's Professor Jace Pillay, will be conducted in conjuction with the Gauteng premier's office.

About 10-20 percent of children and youth worldwide experience mental disorders, but it is often difficult to determine the causes.

UJ said research showed that several barriers, such as a diminished civil society support, a lack of global consensus on mental illness and its treatment, missed policy opportunities and limited evidence on the delivery of mental health interventions were blocking improving mental health.

Neuropsychiatric conditions were often the leading cause of disability in young people in all regions, and if untreated severely affected children’s development, their educational attainments and their potential to live fulfilling and productive lives, it said.