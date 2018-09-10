While a lot of what Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has to offer is a fair amount of the same, there's enough that's new to make it a satisfying offering for fans. Image: Supplied

Cape Town - Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a standalone experience that takes place after the conclusion of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

While a lot of what the game has to offer is a fair amount of the same, the new story, epic set-pieces and brand new locations make for a satisfying offering for fans of the series.

The story follows series regular, Chloe Frazer and Uncharted 4 newcomer, Nadine Ross in a new adventure after the events of the last game. Their journey takes them to India in search of the legendary Tusk of Ganesh. Of course, things aren’t as simple as just looking as they compete with the insurgency leader, Asav. The story is great and as a bonus, we got to look a little deeper into these characters.

Gameplay is what fans will come to expect, save for a few tweaks to change things up. It’s still really solid though, and a pleasure to play. The gun-play, platforming and puzzle-solving is the gist of what the game has to offer and the set-pieces throughout the story are incredible.

The game looks fantastic and shows off some amazing sights at various locations. It also runs at a consistent rate from start to finish. Claudia Black and Laura Bailey should be commended for portrayal of Chloe and Nadine, respectively.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a decent standalone experience. I quite liked the pairing of Chloe and Nadine as the dynamic just worked. Fans of Uncharted 4 will feel like it’s a little more of the same, however, there are some subtle tweaks to the gameplay. It truly is a fun ride and is worth a play-through if you’re a big fan of the series and were left a little hungry for more after the conclusion of Uncharted 4.

