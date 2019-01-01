(181030) -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 (Xinhua) -- People look at an Apple iPad Pro during an event to unveil new Apple products in Brooklyn, New York, the United States, on Oct. 30, 2018. Apple Inc. on Tuesday launched its new iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini at an event in Brooklyn, New York City, offering long-awaited updates to some of its popular devices. (Xinhua)

INTERNATIONAL – Apple has addressed reports that some iPad Pros have been shipping with slightly bent frames and it confirmed that it is true but that devices should still work. According to a report by the Verge, Apple stated that the bets found on the 2018 version of the iPad pro's were the result of a cooling process involving the iPad Pro’s metal and plastic components during manufacturing.

The problem was noticed when users posted their concerns on a MacRumors’ forum stating that their product was bent after they recently purchased the new Apple tablet.

The Verge further questioned Apple to find out if they informed stores of the problem, especially as it would affect how consumers could claim a fault via their respective iCare warranties or the 14-day return policy.

In response, Apple said that there have not been enough reports to warrant a global announcement.

(Photo: An image of user complaining about their bent iPad on MacRumors.)

