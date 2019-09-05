Bloomberg News earlier this year reported that Amazon.com and Apple Inc. had teams analyzing recordings. The Guardian reported in July that some of the people reviewing the Siri requests heard private personal details and possibly criminal activity. Apple Inc., Amazon, and Facebook have all suspended or amended policies regarding human analysis of user commands.





Amazon Echo Plus smart speakers are powered by the Alexa voice assistant.

Facebook has also been transcribing the audio of users who chose the option in Facebook’s Messenger app to have their voice chats transcribed. While users could opt in to service, there was no mention of human involvement in its permissions or information pages. The human review was aimed at checking whether Facebook’s artificial intelligence correctly interpreted the messages.





Privacy advocates fear unclear terms of service details or platforms transcribing conversations without user’s knowing could be a breach of their rights.





“That’s not our idea of consent,” U.K. nonprofit organization Privacy International wrote in an open letter to Jeff Bezos. “We believe the default settings should be there to protect your users’ privacy. Millions of customers enjoy your product and they deserve better from you.”





BLOOMBERG