From left to right Tshego Kwele, Aviv Weil Head of Facebook Africa’s Creative Shop, Vini Xavier and Cara Brauckman. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Vini Xavier, Tshego Kwele and Cara Brauckman who are students from Vega Johannesburg won the gold award in the Facebook Challenge for 2019 The Facebook Student Challenge is an official Loeries Award in the Student category.

Students from Mandela University walked away with the bronze runner-up award.

The Facebook Challenge gives students the opportunity for students to showcase their creativity by working on a digital campaign concept for a worthy cause or non-profit organisation.

The student challenge is a part of Facebook’s commitment to supporting the development of young African creative talent and building digital skills in the marketing and advertising sector.

For 2019, Facebook partnered with UN Women to raise awareness around the HeForShe gender equality campaign. Students were challenged to create a powerful, mobile-first Stories ad campaign for HeForShe to help further the cause of gender equality.

The winning campaign is the ‘Know her name’ campaign from the students from Vega. The Vega campaign is a mobile campaign that showcases the accomplishments of female sports stars to set a new precedent for equality in the treatment of men’s and women’s sport

The bronze winning Mandela University students, created a campaign which sought to ‘change the conversation’ and highlight how gender inequality exists not only in the violent and extreme cases, but in the everyday language that we use and the ideologies we feed children.

The campaign was aimed at men, it encouraged them to take a stand and to call each other out for acts of toxic masculinity, big or small.

Elizma Nolte, Regional Marketing Manager Facebook Africa said, "Congratulations to our Facebook Student Challenge winners for the creativity they applied in creating high-impact social campaigns challenging gender stereotypes. We look forward to working with the students and UN Women to bring the Gold winning campaign for #HeForShe to life on Facebook and Instagram. Gender equality remains an important topic globally, and we are excited to be a champion of the Unstereotype Alliance South Africa chapter launched by UN Women at the Loeries this year, which seeks to drive change for equal gender representation in advertising".

"It is so amazing to know that there are awards like the Loeries that appreciate students moving into the world of design. Winning this award makes me feel so proud of being a creative. It gives me hope to know that my God given skills and way of thinking can be used to create change in a world that needs so much of it," said Cara Brauckman, one of the winners from Vega.

