The co-founder of Vine, Dom Hofmann has created a new short video platform called Byte that is available on iOS and Android. Photo: Byte DURBAN - The co-founder of Vine, Dom Hofmann has created a new short video platform called Byte. The new Byte app allows users to create 6 second looping videos that can be shared with people.

dear friends,



today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them.



The announcement of the app's launch was made by Hofmann the creator of the new app in a tweet.

Tweets from the app's Twitter page details the various ways that the app can be used. According to a tweet, users upload from their camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. There are many ways to find new personalities and moments as well as explore what the community is watching and loving, view posts handpicked by Byte editors, or users browse on their own.

A separate tweet spoke about plans to introduce a pilot version of the Byte partner program which we will be used to pay creators.

According to Hofmann, users can view the number of followers from the stats menu in their profile. Byte will also be adding an option to show users their followers number in their profile if they want to.

Hofmann has also asked users to send in suggestions to make improvements to the app.

Byte is available for free on both iOS and Android.

