INTERNATIONAL - South African tech entrepreneur wins R72 000 (€5 000) in Verizon challenge at Viva Tech.





Courtney Bentley, CEO and founder of Vizibiliti Insight, a Johannesburg-based artificial intelligence startup, yesterday (24 May) won first place in the Verizon challenge at French tech conference Viva Tech.





The challenge was set around digital solutions that can help reduce, mitigate and or eliminate digital purchase barriers to increase online sales and solve problems facing Verizon’s customers.





“We are honoured to have been picked from seven amazing finalists, and an original list of 100 companies and startups!” Bentley said in a post on Twitter earlier today (25 May).





Bentley pitched an alternative credit scoring solution which was selected as the winner of the challenge ahead of 100 other startups from 30 countries.





His company, which he founded in 2016, specialises in tenant arrears, and default risk. The startup will now be further reviewed for potential collaboration with the challenge sponsor, American telecommunications multinational Verizon.





In addition, as part of the prize, Vizibiliti Insight received an invitation to the Innovation Centre at Verizon’s US headquarters in New York. The company will also receive access to telecommunication company’s co-working communities in London, Singapore, New York, Washington, and Boston.



