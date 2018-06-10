



The Android 8.1 Go Edition which was launched at an event in Johannesburg is a streamlined version of the Android 8.1 operating system. The Go Edition keeps the interface and core features of Android 8.1 while offering a smaller install size and less performance upkeep.





This newer OS to offer people an experience that is very much like the full version of Android on devices without the sophisticated specifications.





Mahir Sahin, the Google Director of Android Platform Partnerships for Google in Africa said that Android devices have to work well at different prices. That is why the Android 8.1 Go was created.





Sahin added that they have made the OS as compact as possible and they have optimised the device's pre-installed app that come with it.





These are the smartphones that support Android 8,1 Go:





Huawei Y3 2018 (4G) Display 5-inch Front Camera

2MP

Rear Camera 8MP Chipset MT6737M RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Battery

2,200mAh Price R999



The Huawei Y3 2018 Photo: Facebook





Vodacom Smart Kicka 4 (3G) Display 4-inch Front Camera

0.3MP

Rear Camera 2MP Chipset MT6580M RAM 512MB Storage 4GB Battery

1,500mAh Price R399















Vodacom Vaya





The mobile carrier also launched promotions that are tailored to the Android Go devices. The promotions offer monthly data bundles and data for the lightweight version of the YouTube Go app.





4G devices will get 200MB per month for three months as well as 250MB YouTube Go daily data for three months. Users will have to recharge with R29 every 30 days to use the data promotions.





For 3G devices, the promotion includes 100MB per month for three months and 100MB YouTube Go daily data for three months. Like the above promotion, users will have to recharge with R12 every 30 days to use the promotion.





Vodacom are planning on bringing more 4G and 3G devices to its Vaya programme in the near future.





Vodacom is not the "best network"





Vodacom were forced to withdraw the claim that they are South Africa's best mobile network from their marketing and advertising material.





This was after a ruling by Advertising Standards Authority's Advertising Industry Tribunal. Rival mobile network MTN won an appeal against Vodacom that reversed an earlier ruling by the authority in Vodacom's favour.

















