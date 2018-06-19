CAPE TOWN - Vodacom, DStv and Supersport have partnered to create a new Sports Ticket.

Sports Ticket forms part of the operator’s Social Ticket offering and aims to allow customers to watch sporting event at lower costs. According to Vodacom, the Sports Ticket aims to ensure that customers never miss a game, wherever they might be.

How it works:

1. Using smartphones, users can purchase a Sports Ticket bundle from as little as R12.

2. You can then use it to through the DStv Now app, which comes free with DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact subscriptions.

Here are the prices of the bundle:

Data Hours of DStv Now Validity Price 500MB 2 hours 24 hours R12.00 1GB 4 hours 7 days R31.50 2GB 9 hours 7 days R56.00

* Based on choosing the 360p quality setting on the DStv Now app or web player.

“South Africa has a strong, proud sporting heritage and culture that brings people together. Through Vodacom Sports Ticket, we will give fans a super smart way to enjoy their favourite games, wherever they are, whilst making the most of their data. Sports Ticket gives fans what they want, at even greater value for their money”, said Nyimpini Mabunda, Chief Officer: Consumer Business Unit at Vodacom.

The bundles will only be available from 14 June to 21 July 2018.

Recently, Vodacom also started their SmartCitizen app, the new Thetha Nathi that was shown at the SALGA Municipal Innovative Infrastructure Conference.

Phumza Dyani, Managing Executive for Vodacom Public Enterprise told Business Report that Vodcom got involved with the project as they are a key player in the Information and Commination Technology (ICT) sector.

" We are always keen on using its technology in order to help to transform the communities in which we operate", said Dyani.

"Through the Citizen Engagement App, Vodacom Business uses the platform to enable Government to communicate and better engage with its citizens", said Dyani.

The application helps Government to:

Understand the key service delivery concerns at a societal level

Use technology as a lever for Better management of resources for Service Delivery

Derive insights on where the key focus areas for investment should be.

"Through the application, citizens are able to report incidents of service disruption in their communities as well as track progress on incidents until they are resolved. In turn, through the application, a Municipality is able to interact as well as provide proactive information to citizens"





Image: Vodacom Social ticket (Vodacom)

"This provides a level of confidence to the citizens in knowing that their complaints or alerts are being attended to, as well as visibility to the resolution process".

"We have deployed a Citizen Engagement Application solution in O.R. Tambo, Eastern Cape Province where the resultant benefits have been tangible and experienced by the Municipality", said Dyani.

"We have also deployed a Citizen Engagement App in Ekurhuleni and we’re currently in the final stages of rolling out in Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal Provinces", concluded Dyani.

READ ALSO: Vodacom executives get a massive pay day

READ ALSO: Vodacom has increased their data prices

TOP STORY: WATCH: Video shows what causes a smartphone battery to explode

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE