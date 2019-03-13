CAPE TOWN – Vodacom on Tuesday at a launch event in Midrand announced that it has made the support for eSIM devices available in South Africa.

Embedded SIMs (eSIMs) are SIMs that doesn’t require a user to get the physical, plastic SIM card and is built into a device and needs to be enabled by a mobile network to function.

The mobile network announced that the eSIM will fall under a new offering called OneNumber that will allow customers to use a single mobile number across multiple devices.

This means that Vodacom customers will be able to make and receive calls, texts, and maintain active data connections on both their smartphone and eSIM-enabled device.

Users can link the eSIM inside their device to their number by scanning a special QR code when they purchase the device.

Samsung Partnership

Vodacom also announced that it has partnered with Samsung to implement the eSIM technology locally with an exclusive eSIM-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch to its customers.

This smartwatch uses eSIM technology to deliver LTE connectivity and is compatible with Vodacom’s network, making it the first eSIM-enabled wearable to be activated in the country.

Pricing

The eSIM-enabled Galaxy Watch 42mm and Galaxy Watch 46mm would be available with OneNumber functionality, priced at R5,999 and R6,299 respectively.

The Galaxy Watch will also be available as an add-on to a Galaxy S10 smartphone contract for an additional R199 per month.

Vodacom said users will be charged a R25 monthly fee for data sharing on the LTE connection across the smartphone and wearable.

Additionally, an R98 once-off connection fee for the service will also be applicable.

Recently, Truphone based in London had announced that it will partner with Rain to launch eSIM support in South Africa.

