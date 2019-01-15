Vodacom customers will be able to purchase a Full Pass which gives them access to all live games, delayed games and highlights. Photo: Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Vodacom announced on Tuesday that it had secured the rights to livestream the 2018/19 FA Cup through its Video Play platform starting at the price of R35 per match. Customers are also given the option to purchase a Full Pass which gives them access to all live games, delayed games and highlights.

Vodacom said in a statement: “We are aware that soccer fans are passionate and have the spirit to connect with one another when watching a game. We are also aware that many fans face the challenges that comes with the costs of high monthly pay TV subscription costs.

"We decided to put the FA Cup in our customers’ pockets, to allow them to watch their favourite teams, live in their own way. This is a first for South Africa where football fans can pay for the games that they want to watch from as little as R35 a match."

Vodacom customers can access Video Play via the web at this link or they can download the app for Android or iOS.

Here is the pricing:

Content Access Bundles Price Point Live: Full Pass Access to all live, delayed live & highlights R249 Live: Pay per view Access to single live matches R35 Catch Up Full pass R25 Pay per view R15

