Vodacom has revealed a few #BlackFriday deals. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko /Reuters.

CAPE TOWN – Vodacom has started offering specials on their website as Black Friday approaches. On its website, so far the company has listed a smartphone contract and mobile Wi-Fi router contract that is on special but states that there is more to come.

Commenting on the matter, The company said, "Vodacom customers can expect a host of Black Friday Specials as part of our quest to deliver greater value to customers. To give a hint of what to expect, we will have exclusive online deals available for a limited period with savings of up to 70% in addition to free delivery when signing up or upgrading their contracts online."

The company added that users can visit their website for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from the 23rd of November 2018.

Here is a list of a few deals that the company will offer:

1. A Samsung Galaxy S8 at a contract offer for R399 x 24

2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Screen Replacements – From R3,699. Normal pricing starts at R4999 which means you'll be saving 30 percent.

3. Huawei P20 Pro + MediaPad T3 at a contract price for R699 x 24

4. An HP Laptop Bundle which consist of an HP 15 Celeron, a Vodafone R218 WiFi Router, Laptop bag, x2 screen replacements, Norton 1 user, a wired mouse and an online voucher worth R200 for a contract price of R199 x 36 months

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE