JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom Group, South Africa’s biggest telecoms company by value, expects to offer 5G mobile services in its home market this year thanks to a recent roaming agreement with Liquid Telecom, Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said on Tuesday.
Last month Liquid Telecom said it would launch the first fifth generation (5G) wholesale roaming service in South Africa in early 2020, using its share of the 3.5 GHz spectrum and allowing mobile network operators to have open access to the new network.
“Having been the first network to commercially launch 5G in Africa through Vodacom Lesotho, we expect to be able to launch 5G services in South Africa this year,” Joosub said in a statement.