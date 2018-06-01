A customer stands underneath an illuminated Apple logo as he looks out the window of the Apple store located in central Sydney

INTERNATIONAL - Apple is getting ready to take the stage at its annual developer conference to unveil the future of its iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems.

(Image provided by Apple).

WWDC 2018 will happen on the June 4th at the San Jose Convention Center and starts at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

Here are things that you could expect according to rumours:

1. Software

Given that WWDC is a developer conference, it’s become almost tradition for Apple to unveil a sneak preview of the next version of all of its major software updates.

2. iOS 12

iOS updates are usually the star of WWDC.

According to a report from Axios, the next major iOS update is said to focus on improving reliability and performance.

Axios’ report also mentioned that there are still some new AR and health features in the works for this year’s update. Additionally, it also adds that there could be a possible redesigned home screen or updates to bundled apps that were originally said to be delayed.

A new report from Bloomberg also suggests this, with rumors that much like Google in Android P, Apple is going to make a new “Digital Health” feature designed to help you better manage your time on your device a big focus of iOS 12.

There are also rumors from The Independent that Apple may be opening up NFC on its devices to developers for things like transit fares, plus, better notifications or multi-user support for iPads.

3. macOS 10.14

Rumours suggest that there could be an integration between Mac and iOS apps.

4. watchOS 5

An unverified rumor from MacRumors claims that Spotify may be coming to the Apple Watch alongside a new “StreamKit” framework in watchOS 5. There could also be new watch faces including a Pride-themed one that’s already leaked and fitness features.

5. Siri

Rumours suggest that Siri could get an update that the assistant could be more open to third-party apps and services, better at providing answers to questions, and more consistent across all of Apple’s devices.



6. tvOS

Apple has said before that Dolby Atmos for Apple TV is coming, so rumours suggest it will be announced at this upcoming event. There also might be some news about Apple’s streaming service.

7. Hardware

WWDC tends to be more of a software event but previously harware has been announced at the event.

8. MacBook Pro and Air refresh

Apple’s MacBook Pros might get an update with upgraded eighth-generation Intel processors at the very least, and maybe an increase in RAM.



MacBook Air

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on some kind of update for the MacBook Air, ranging from Apple releasing a cheaper version of the outdated model currently for sale according to former KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Additionally, a Digi times report claims that Apple has a new entry 13-inch MacBook model planned with the same Retina display as the existing 13.3-inch MacBook Pro.



9. iPhone SE 2

Apple hasn’t launched an iPhone in June since the iPhone 4, but it’s possible that a follow-up to the iPhone SE could feature at the WWDC this year.

10. AirPower

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat was announced with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, promised for sometime this year.

There’s still no word as to when Apple is planning on launching it, Users are hoping that they will get an update on it at the keynote this year.

Here's a look at the how Apple got users excited for last year's WWDC:

