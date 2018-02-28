INTERNATIONAL - German new-space firm PTScientists will partner with Vodafone and Nokia to create a Moon-based communications network using 4G LTE to bring high-def video of the moon to Earth.

So as we get up ready for a 5G future on Earth, the Moon will get its first 4G setup in 2019 that will be privately funded by Vodafone Germany, Nokia and car-maker Audi.

Audi will be manufacturing two lunar quattro rovers that will be used to send back data and live stream video of the lunar surface.

The rovers will also be studying Apollo 17’s lunar rover left behind in 1972 by the last astronauts to land on the Moon.

The mission is scheduled to launch in 2019 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The decision to establish a 4G network as opposed to a speedier 5G setup was, as one Vodafone Germany executive said, because the new technology is still in a testing and trial stage, making it hard to ensure stability.

Nokia Bell Labs will be creating a space-grade "Ultra Compact network" which is a 4G network for Vodafone’s base station.

"This is a crucial first step for sustainable exploration of the solar system,” said Robert Bohme, CEO and founder of PTScientist. “In order for humanity to leave the cradle of Earth, we need to develop infrastructures beyond our home planet. The great thing about this LTE solution is that it saves so much power, and the less energy we use sending data, the more we have to do science!"

READ ALSO: Space X to launch test satellites



READ ALSO: #MWC18: Huawei releases first 5G Customer-premises Equipment



TOP STORY: We cannot afford such a strong currency

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE