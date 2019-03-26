Huawei has disrupted the smartphone market once again with the launch of their new impressive P30 series.

The latest Huawei’s on the market are now the P30 and the P30 pro. Huawei said that these new phones are the company’s most advanced camera smartphones to date, rivalling professional cameras.





The devices boast an innovative Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, an extreme optical HUAWEI SuperZoom lens, a new Time of Flight (TOF) camera, and better OIS and AIS image stabilization technology.





Here are 7 things that impressed about the devices:





1. The P30 Pro is equipped with a new Leica Quad Camera system (4 cameras), including a 40MP main camera with Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, a Huawei Time-of-Flight (TOF) Camera, along with a 32MP front camera for a new level of selfies.





2. With the new f/1.6 wide aperture sensor, it delivers incredible ultra-wide images that capture more of the world you see. Working together with the large RYYB sensor and Huawei AIS + OIS, the Huawei P30 Pro delivers brighter images in any light. Even at night, handheld shots are captured in detail, while the optically stabilized main and telephoto cameras steady the shot.





3. The SuperZoom Lens unlocks a new level of zoom photography in a sleek device design. SuperZoom supports high fidelity magnification up to 5 times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom.





4. The time-of-Flight (TOF) Camera captures depth-of-field information to deliver precisely accurate image segmentation. Precise distance measurement allows for the simulation of multiple levels of bokeh—from a focused background to a creamy, Leica-style blur—highlighting the subject in any scenario.





5. The Huawei P30 Series devices let you use two of the rear cameras to record different videos simultaneously. In Dual-View mode, you can capture both an ultra-wide angle clip and a zoom shot – offering a panorama on the right and a close-up on the left of the screen, unleashing new possibilities for capturing scenic videos.





6. A camera smartphone with cinematic capabilities. With a rich suite of video features, the Huawei P30 Series ushers in a new era of studio-grade videography. The Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor enables spectacular low-light video capture so nighttime scenes come out crystal clear.





7. The P30 Series design is inspired by nature and the use of new and novel materials. The 6.1-inch HUAWEI P30 and 6.47-inch HUAWEI P30 Pro come in classic Black and three new gradient finishes—Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal and Aurora, created with a new high-yield inkjet process that Huawei pioneered. The FHD+ (2340x1080) Dewdrop display is uninterrupted by the tiny notch, providing the maximum display area in an aesthetic, symmetrical front view.





A telescope in your pocket. SuperZoom Lens with 10x Hybrid Zoom means you can capture details from afar, without losing quality. #HUAWEIP30 Series #RewriteTheRules pic.twitter.com/etXyS1W2sQ — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) March 26, 2019





Portrait shots with POW! AI HDR+ equalises photo composition, colour and depth using machine learning. #HUAWEIP30. #RewriteTheRules pic.twitter.com/rnhVYKTlrB — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) March 26, 2019









Illuminating darkness wherever it goes. Discover the #HUAWEIP30 Series Low Light camera function, with maximum ISO 409,600. #RewriteTheRules pic.twitter.com/qADRiTKCWZ — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) March 26, 2019





The fantastic four. The World’s First Leica Quad Camera with HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor to balance colour, depth and light. Now you can have it all. #HUAWEIP30Pro #RewriteTheRules pic.twitter.com/6AlolUv4rq — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) March 26, 2019







