CAPE TOWN - Since Twitter announced that they would be ending support of its desktop Mac application, Mac users were not impressed.

Currently, the company has pulled the application from the web and from Apple’s App Store. Users do not want to make use of the normal website as it is ad-driven.

Here are a list of alternative apps that you can use for Twitter on your Mac desktop:

1.Tweetbot

Tweetbot has a clean interface with no algorithmic timeline or sponsored tweets. The app allows users to mute and has filter options. It also supports features such as the 280 characters, threaded tweets, direct messages, inline images, GIFs, videos, and lists. However, Users have said that the apps search function isn't great.

Additionally, You can't use tools such as creating a poll.

Tweetbot is available on the Mac App Store for R117.02 ($9.99)

2. Twitterrific

The app was made available through a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The app is very similar to Tweetbot, It promises users the full Twitter experience sating that Tweets are presented in chronological order and other people's likes aren't placed in your timeline. Twitterrific is available on the Mac App Store for R94.00 ($7.99).

3. Tweetdeck

TweetDeck is an officially owned Twitter product. The app started off as its own but Twitter bought it in 2011. The app is more designed for constant users than the casual consumer. However, The app hasn’t been updated since July 2015 but unlike Tweetbot or Twitterrific, it is free to use.

TweetDeck is available on the Mac App Store or as a web app.

