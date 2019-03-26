CAPE TOWN – Apple on Monday launched multiple subscription-based services such as news, television, and video games at a keynote presentation. Here’s are five of the announcements from the event:

1. Apple News+

Apple is adding magazines to the Apple News lineup with Apple News+.

Apple News Plus displays magazines with a new “Live Cover” presentation, lightly animating the covers for an interactive look and feel.

Users will be able to browse through magazines you subscribe to, and new issues are automatically downloaded for offline reading when they are released.

At launch, subscribers can access up to 300 magazines. Other digital and traditional news partners are part of the service as well, including The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times.

2. Apple credit card

The Apple Card, backed by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard can be found on the Wallet app for iOS, where users are able to view statements, balance, and payment due dates.

According to Apple, it is a credit card created by Apple, not a bank and was built for simplicity, transparency and privacy.

The app tags locations and retailers to help users browse through transactions and remember where you may have made that purchase.

The card generates new security codes each time you make a purchase. It doesn’t even have a credit card number, CVV, signature, or expiration date.

According to Apple, users can get a 2 percent cash back reward and 3 percent for Apple purchases that is paid daily into your Apple Pay account that you can use toward paying your credit card balance, in-app purchases, or transferring to friends.

The card should be accepted wherever Mastercard is.

Apple will also offer a physical titanium card for real-life uses or when traveling, but rewards for those purchases are 1 percent cash back.

According to Apple, there are no late fees or increased interest rates for late payments, but we’ll read the fine details to see if there are limits.

The service is expected to launch in mid 2019.

3. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a video streaming service that will feature “original stories from the most creative minds in TV and film”.

Just like Netflix, the platform will play host to exclusive series and movies written and produced specifically for Apple.

In a trailer teasing the upcoming content, the company showed of a wide variety of styles ranging from period dramas to documentaries.

The service, which will be accessible through the current Apple TV app, is set to launch in the later half of 2019.

Apple has not revealed the pricing of the service.

4. Apple TV channels

The new Apple TV update will now include channels like HBO, PBS, CBS, Acorn TV, and Tastemade without users having to use a third-party app.

Subscribers can choose which channels they’d like to subscribe to and pay per channel instead of a traditional, large package from cable companies.

The Apple TV app will receive an update for Channels this May. The app will also come to the Mac and will expand to more than 100 countries.

5. Apple Arcade

The new Apple Arcade gaming subscription service is available through the App Store it will include access to more than 100 games that are exclusive to iOS.

You can also play games across Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and a Mac computer, and games will be available for offline play.

The company did not disclose the subscription fee.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE