DURBAN – Apple has launched the iPhone 11 with a powerful dual-camera system that offers an intuitive camera experience with the highest quality video in a smartphone and Night mode for photos. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance.

“iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 13, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

He added, "With the tight integration between hardware, software and services, the advancements in iPhone 11 bring an unparalleled user experience at an affordable price to even more customers. We think people will love it".

The iPhone 11 features the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. It is rated IP68 for water resistance up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against accidental spills from common liquids.

The beautiful 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display features wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. Customers can interact with their favourite apps in a quick, seamless way with Haptic Touch deeply integrated across iOS 13 to provide app shortcuts for everyday tasks right from the Home screen.

The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display’s true-to-life all-screen design makes everything look amazing. Photo: Apple





A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, provides unparalleled performance for every task iPhone 11 handles and features up to 20 percent faster CPU and GPU than A12.

Together, A13 Bionic and iOS 13 make up the best machine learning platform in a smartphone. Built for efficiency, the A13 Bionic also enables great all-day battery life.

The device's dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras that are deeply integrated into iOS 13, offering the highest quality video in a smartphone and major advancements in photography for the ultimate camera experience.

A new Wide sensor with 100 percent Focus Pixels enables Night mode, delivering huge improvements to photos captured in indoor and outdoor low-light environments, resulting in brighter images with natural colours and reduced noise. Both cameras work together to enable Portrait mode photos for people, pets, objects and more.

The all-new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras offer major advancements in photography for the ultimate camera experience, including Night mode. Photo: Apple





Next-generation Smart HDR uses advanced machine learning to capture more natural-looking images with beautiful highlight and shadow detail on the subject and in the background. Deep Fusion, coming later this fall, is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic.

Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo.

Apple’s tight integration between hardware and software delivers a redesigned camera interface, providing a more immersive experience that works with the dual-camera system and all-screen display to let users see and capture the area outside of the frame.

For the first time, users can easily record video without switching out of Photo mode with QuickTake by simply holding the shutter button to start recording.



With QuickTake, hold the shutter button to easily start recording without switching out of Photo mode. The updated TrueDepth camera introduces a new 12MP camera with a wider field of view to capture more in selfies, and next-generation Smart HDR enables more natural-looking photos. Expressive selfie videos take on a whole new look on the TrueDepth camera, now recording 4K video at up to 60 fps and 120 fps slo-mo.

iOS 13 on iPhone 11 delivers a seamless experience with software and hardware integration unlike any other smartphone. iOS 13 introduces a dramatic new look with Dark Mode, a more private way to sign in to apps and websites with Sign In with Apple, and an all-new Maps experience.6

iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and red starting at $699 (R10226,37).

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE