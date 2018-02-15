CAPE TOWN - Apple has announced that the company will further expand its Apple Music student discount pricing to 82 new countries.

These countries include Israel, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, and Taiwan, according to iMore’s Rene Richtie.

The discount offers 50% off the usual subscription price.

The discount was made available in SA, in 2016.

Additionally, since 2016 the offer was also made available in the US, UK, Denmark, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to a statement from an Apple spokesperson given to Engadget, Apple is expanding it to ”nearly all the countries where Apple Music is available”.

To qualify for the student pricing, students will need to register with UNiDAYS.

UNiDAYS is a third-party service Apple uses to verify with colleges that a student is actually actively enrolled stated in a report by 9to5Mac.

The discounted price is available for up to 48 months or whenever UNiDAYS recognises that you’re no longer a student.

When you are no longer a student, users will have to pay the full price.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



