These apps will help you understand the many laws in SA. Photo: SAPS (Twitter).

CAPE TOWN – Being a law-abiding citizen can always be tricky if you do not understand the laws of the country.

Business Report has found six apps that can help you understand the laws of South Africa.

Here is a list:

1. SARS eFiling App





The Sars e-Filing App and MobiSite are now available to taxpayers who want to file their Personal Income Tax Return (ITR12).

You can easily install the Sars e-Filing App from the App Store (for Apple devices) or Google Play Store (for Android devices).

On the Sars e-Filing App, you can complete, save and submit your 2018 return, as well as returns from previous years.



Registered e-Filers may also use the app for the following:

View a Notice of Assessment

Request and view the Income Tax Statement of Account

View the status of the return

Use the tax calculator

2. SA Labour Guide

The SA Labour guide app helps its users to understand and know their rights according to the labour law.

It focuses on all issues focused on labour, from absenteeism up until transportation for workers.

The app is only available for Android on Google Play.

3. South African law and Constitution

Available on Google Play Store and Apple iOS App Store, this app focuses on many laws, including the Criminal Procedure Act and other current legislation in South Africa.

4. IEC South Africa





This is the official election app of the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Users can check their voter registration details, apply for a special vote, and get real-time results for upcoming elections for their ward and party.

Key Features:

View your registration details, including registration status and voting station information

Navigate to your voting station

Apply for a special vote

View your voter status, ward councillor and special vote status

Celebrate your vote

Share key election moments

View your candidates

Set your notification preferences for results

News and information on the election processes, as they happen

View the IEC’s contact information and address

Report a voting station issue

Follow the IEC’s social media feeds on Twitter and Facebook to keep up to date with developments as they happen.

5. LegalMate

The creation of this app was inspired by the arrests that came with the countrywide #FeesMustFall protests.

Two university students named Jed da Silva and Michael de la Hunt developed LegalMate.

LegalMate provides simple, easy to read legal information for a range of situations.

LegalMate is not just a platform to share legal knowledge but strives to maintain instant access to applicable and concise legal information for the relevant situation one might find themselves in.

The app runs offline and can be downloaded for both iOS and Android.

6. CheckMate

How to use the enterprise app - Checkmate™

Founded by Philippe Lapere, CheckMate is a company an app that has been running for the past 2 and a half years.

The app focuses on labour law and was created because Lapere and his partner saw a gap in the market.

"We believe that the app will be beneficial to South African users because it drastically reduces the cost of getting expert, best-practice advice on workplace issues", Lapere told Business Report.

The user-friendly app advises companies on the correct action to take if they are experiencing an issue with an employee, such as absenteeism, dishonesty, failure to do their job among others.

The app is available on the checkmate website.

Three pricing options are available and there is a 30-day free trial of the enterprise package.

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE