WATCH: AWS Chief Executive makes eight exciting announcements at re:Invent









Amazon Web Services (AWS) Chief Executive Andy Jassy took to the stage at annual AWS conference re:Invent to announce what the cloud platform will be offering to their customers. Photo: File DURBAN - Amazon Web Services (AWS) Chief Executive Andy Jassy took to the stage at the annual AWS conference re:Invent to announce what the cloud platform will be offering to their customers.

AWS re:Invent is conference hosted by AWS for the global cloud computing community.



“Customers want open source database engines that are lower cost, but with comparable capabilities to enterprise-grade relational databases. AWS provides multiple options to support that.” #reInvent pic.twitter.com/GMNYumqKg2 — AWS re:Invent (@AWSreInvent) December 3, 2019





Here's a closer at eight of the many announcements that were made by the AWS Chief Executive:





1. AWS Wavelength enables developers to build applications that deliver single-digit millisecond latencies to mobile devices and users by deploying AWS compute and storage at the edge of the 5G network. AWS is collaborating with Verizon, Vodafone, KDDI, and SK Telecom to make 5G applications with single-digit millisecond latencies possible for wireless customers in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Korea.





2. Amazon Redshift RA3 instances let customers scale compute and storage separately and deliver 3x better performance than other cloud data warehouse providers.





3. AQUA (Advanced Query Accelerator) for Amazon Redshift provides a new innovative hardware accelerated cache that delivers up to 10x better query performance than other cloud data warehouse providers.





4. Amazon Kendra reinvents enterprise search by using natural language processing and other machine learning techniques to unite multiple data silos inside an enterprise and consistently provide high quality results to common queries instead of a random list of links in response to keyword queries.





5. Amazon CodeGuru helps software developers automate code reviews and identify an application’s most expensive lines of code.





6. Amazon Fraud Detector helps businesses identify online identity and payment fraud in real-time, based on the same technology developed for Amazon.com.





7. Amazon Transcribe Medical offers healthcare providers highly accurate, real-time speech-to-text transcription, so they can focus on patient care.





8. Amazon Detective is a new security service that makes it easy for customers to conduct faster and more efficient investigations into security issues across their workloads.







