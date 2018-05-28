INTERNATIONAL - Blackberry has just announced its latest business-oriented Android smartphone which will be called the BlackBerry KEY2.

The company took to Youtube to tease fans with this video.

The device appears to have a dual camera with LED flash setup, a physical keyboard, messenger apps support from BlackBerry Hub, Privacy Shade pre-installed, and for some reason, a new app drawer shortcut.

The KEY2 is the successor to the KeyOne and will the TCL-owned company is set to unveil the KEY2 to the public and the press on June 7th in New York City.

Recently, In SA, TCL Communication’s newest BlackBerry smartphone, the all-touch BlackBerry Motion has entered the South African market and has been made available through CelluCity.

Features:

The device screen display is 5.5inch Full HD (1080 x 1920) with is IP67 water and dust resistant.

There is a USB Type-C port, support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a fingerprint scanner.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity.

It has a 12MP camera at the back and it has an 8MP selfie camera.

New to this latest BlackBerry Smartphone is a personal Locker.

The cash price of the handset is R7 399.

Contract pricing starts at R652 per month.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE