CAPE TOWN - Comic-Con International is a comic convention held annually in California and will be making its way to South Africa.

In an announcement made at an event held in Kyalami, Johannesburg, events company Reedpop and gaming company VS Gaming said they will be in-charge of hosting the convention.

Comic Con Africa will be held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Center from 14th to 16th September 2018. By watching the launch video, attendees can expect the event to be just like any other Comic Con.

The event will feature entertainment elements such as animation, toys, gadgets, clothing, anime, collectible card games, video games, webcomics and fantasy novels. Additionally, there will also be an Artists' Alley, where comic artists can sign autographs and sell or do free sketches.

To stay up to date with news about the convention, you can follow Comic Con Africa on Twitter or on the Facebook page.

Comic and anime lovers in Africa took to Twitter to share their excitement and had the following to say:





I used to think being a "nerd" is un-African. Thanks to @VSGamingWorld I'm now free to call myself a nerd and am gonna go have fun at the event with other cool nerds 🤓. Call me The Black Batman #WakandaForever #ComicConAfrica — Jack Shimosa (@JackShimosa) February 21, 2018













I hope the cast of #AvengersInfinityWar also comes to #ComicConAfrica ! 😭😭 TAKE ALL MY MONEY!! — Shuri 💎 (@Felicity_M2) February 21, 2018

I am Soo excited about Comic con Africa, it is going to be epic can't wait #ComicConAfrica — JL pieterse (@JAYS_Ventures) February 21, 2018

I'm so smitten by this characyer. My #WCW today is in the spirit of #ComicConAfrica pic.twitter.com/aztyU4GX5I — Jeanette Theu (@Jeantheu) February 21, 2018