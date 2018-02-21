Jason Goliath jumped on stage as Mr. Incredible, flanked by Nicholas Goliath (as Electro) and Donovan Goliath (as Iron Man). Picture: Supplied
Image: Comic Con Africa logo
CAPE TOWN - Comic-Con International is a comic convention held annually in California and will  be making its way to South Africa.

In an announcement made at an event held in Kyalami, Johannesburg, events company Reedpop and gaming company VS Gaming said they will be in-charge of hosting the convention.

Comic Con Africa will be held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Center from 14th to 16th September 2018. By watching the launch video, attendees can expect the event to be just like any other Comic Con. 

The event will feature entertainment elements such as animation, toys, gadgets, clothing, anime, collectible card games, video games, webcomics and fantasy novels.  Additionally, there will also be an  Artists' Alley, where comic artists can sign autographs and sell or do free sketches. 

To stay up to date with news about the convention, you can follow Comic Con Africa on Twitter or on the Facebook page. 

