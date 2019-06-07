ETC has partnered with KaChing, a cashless and ticketless parking system providing road users with an easy-to-use parking service. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – E-toll registered road users are in for a nice surprise as the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has updated its mobile application of enable cashless parking. Electronic Toll Collection announced on Thursday that the Sanral mobile app had received a major design overhaul to improve the user experience and enhance its functionality, allowing users to conveniently manage their toll accounts and enjoy additional features such as viewing frequent user discounts and tracking monthly spend.

ETC chief executive Coenie Vermaak said the evolution of the app was a part of ETC’s and Sanral’s continued strategy to deliver hassle-free road and travel services to registered road users across the country.

“While this app currently supports features mostly related to our e-toll system and conventional plaza accounts, the future vision is to develop this platform to deliver other convenient mobility services to enhance mobility across South Africa with road users opting into their desired service,” said Coenie Vermaak.

WATCH:

Some of the app’s features:

Easy to use cashless parking:

ETC has partnered with KaChing, a cashless and ticketless parking system providing road users with an easy-to-use parking service. There are plans in the pipeline to partner with other parking providers to extend this service offering. The new parking feature which is an opt-in service on the app, enables users to park at 34 different KaChing operated parking lots without the need for a paper ticket or cash. Through licence plate recognition technology, parking garage booms will automatically open for people using the SANRAL Mobility app, with payment being linked to the registered mobility user's account.

Touch of a button e-toll account management

Through the SANRAL Mobility app, registered users can view and settle their accounts easily and conveniently from the palm of their hands. Users can view their account balances, top up their mobility account/s, view and download account statements and invoices, view their transaction details (which can also be downloaded and shared), and log an enquiry or contact SANRAL’s customer services department. This new release also includes in-app notifications, driven by SANRAL efforts to enhance road safety.

Vermaak said: “The e-toll features on this app not only save users time but will also give them sight of the frequent user discounts that have been earned, and ultimately put extra cents in their pockets.”

The app biometrically enabled is available for both Android and iOS devices, and is now more established for user convenience at the swipe of a finger.

Exciting updates in pipeline

ETC said a future release would enable users to register a mobility account from the app, meaning users would be able to complete the full mobility registration process on the platform.

ETC said it was also working on several additional, exciting features including a route planner and i-Traffic integration, a real time traffic information system run by Sanral. Later this year, users would be able to order e-tags through the app and have them couriered to either a home or work address, as well as have the ability to add or remove vehicles from their account.

“All future updates and additions to the SANRAL Mobility App will progress our vision to provide a smart transport solution that promotes seamless mobility for users,” said Vermaak.

The app can now be downloaded from either the Google Play store or from the Apple App store.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE