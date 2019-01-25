Photo: Namola, the emergency app.

CAPE TOWN – The Dialdirect Namola emergency app has just released an update with a brand new feature, which is designed to give its users the peace-of-mind to know where their loved ones are at all times. The new feature named Family Safety, allows users to permanently share your location with your nearest and dearest.

Peter Matthaei, chief executive of Dialdirect Namola said in a statement: “We all have times where it would be so valuable to know where your loved ones are,” says “Whether it’s wanting to know if a loved one gets home safely after a late dinner party or if they are driving a considerable distance, being able to share their location with you, and you with them, gives everyone peace-of-mind. It also gives you the power to have information at hand should you need to help them out.”

The Family Safety feature also gives Dialdirect Namola users the option to receive real-time notifications when loved ones leave or arrive at a location. No need to remember to call your loved one to see that they have arrived home safely.

Maanda Tshifularo, Head of Dialdirect Namola’s sponsor, Dialdirect Insurance said: "Finding innovative ways to increase not only the safety of our Users but to provide them with the additional peace-of-mind to keep their families safe, is our top priority."

First launched in November 2017, a week after its launch date the app had been downloaded by over 16 000 South Africans, bringing the total number of users to 100 000.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE