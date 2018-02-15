CAPE TOWN - Facebook is introducing a new feature for posting status updates, called Lists.

The new feature is an added attempt by the company to encourage users to share more about themselves.

In recent months, Facebook promised used that it would change the News Feed in order to promote “meaningful posts,” in an effort to show more content from friends and family.

How it works:

1. The feature is a section combined with the “What’s on your mind?” status update

2. Select the options where things like Polls, Feeling/Activity, Photo/Video, Check In, GIF are found

3. Select Lists and you can create a list of anything you want your friends to know

4. For example; places you would want to travel to one day or a to-do list for the day.

5. The Lists can then be decorated with gradient backgrounds and emoji that appears next to the list title.

For now, the ability to create Lists is only available on Android.

iOS users can view Lists on their phones, but currently, can’t create them.

The update has only been launched today, so reports suggest that if users do not see the update yet, they shouldn't be alarmed it will show eventually.

