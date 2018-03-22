INTERNATIONAL - Since Facebook has been rocked this week with the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the company has received heavy criticism over the way it handles customer information.

The company said the update it now requires people trying to get into a group chat to be approved by an admin. Similar to WhatsApp, the update gives admins many more options to control who can join your group chats.

Facebook says this will be useful for large group chats where all the members may not be connected. Admin abilities can also be adjusted between users. Group chats support up to 250 members.

Additionally, Users can be invited to a group chat with a new shareable link, the company says. “Anyone in a group chat can create a custom invite link and share it with someone they’d like to join the conversation,” Facebook wrote in its press release.

“People who tap the link will either be added to the group automatically if approvals are off, or will be added once the admin has approved the request.”

