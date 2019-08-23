Elizma Nolte, Facebook Head of Business Marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: Supplied



DURBAN - Facebook will be sponsoring the Facebook Student Challenge at the Loeries for the fourth year in a row.

Business Report interviewed Elizma Nolte, Facebook Head of Business Marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa about the Student Challenge as well as Facebook's impact on entrepreneurs.





Nolte said that the Student Challenge is all about educating young people about Instagram Stories and growing talent. For the 2019 Student Challenge students from marketing schools across Africa gathered to participate in an InstaWalk and create Instagram Stories.





The students had to create a campaign using Instagram stories that addressed gender equality and the He for She movement and initiative by UN Women.





"We are working with marketing schools to give them materials and equip young people with skills so that they can fill the gap" said Nolte.





Nolte also highlighted that the social network is also helping entrepreneurs grow through training programmes for small businesses. She said they are passionate about helping people grow their businesses. "Creating businesses creates jobs" said Nolte.





One of the ways that Facebook is helping small businesses is the Boost with Facebook training programme that is aimed at training close to 3000 small South African businesses in vital digital tools and technologies.





Facebook also has SheMeansBusiness which is a space for entrepreneurial women to make valuable connections, share advice and move forward, together.





According to Nolte. the best tool small businesses can use to help their businesses grow is Facebook Blueprint. Facebook Blueprint is free online training in digital marketing that can small business owners build their business.





