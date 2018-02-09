CAPE TOWN - In an active attempt to promote meaningful interaction between its users, Facebook is now testing a downvote button on a limited set of public Page posts.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the company reportedly said that the motive behind the new feature is to create a lightweight way in which users can signal Facebook regarding an inappropriate, uncivil or misleading comment.

“We are not testing a dislike button. We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts. This is running for a small set of people in the U.S. only”, said the statement.

How it works is, when tapped, the “downvote” button hides a comment. It then provides the user with further reporting options like “Offensive”, “Misleading”, and “Off Topic”.

This could possibly assist Facebook with interpreting whether a comment is offensive, a form of “fake news” or merely irrelevant.

Facebook already has a “Hide” button for comments. However, this button is generally hidden behind the drop-down arrow on comments and is not immediately clickable.

The company says that this is a short-term test. The ranking of the comment, post or Page remains unaffected.

The feature is reportedly designed as such so that Facebook receives feedback, instead of the commenter.

There is also no public display of how many downvotes a comment receives.

The test of the new feature is currently running for only 5% of Android users in the U.S on the English language.

Meanwhile, a dislike button is the most requested feature on Facebook, but the networking service has ignored calls to give in.

“We didn’t want to just build a Dislike button because we don’t want to turn Facebook into a forum where people are voting up or down on people’s posts. That doesn’t seem like the kind of community we want to create”, said Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg in 2015.

